CHARLES TERRENCE WILSON, “Terry,” 75, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on March 1, 2021, in Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest. His cause of death was COVID-19.
Terry was born on November 29, 1945, to Charles Terrence and Sara Watson Wilson of Huntington, W.Va., who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a niece, Sara Elizabeth Hohman, Louisville, Ky., and a brother, Joseph L Wilson of Huntington, W.Va.
He is survived by his former wife, Toni Fisher Wilson, a daughter, Jill Wilson Weigant, two grandsons, Nicholas and Noah Weigant, one great-granddaughter, Raleigh Weigant, all of Whitney, Texas.
Surviving him are two nephews, Joseph and Rob Wilson, a niece, Jennifer Wilson Tabor, and grand-nephews, Gavin Wilson and Noah Tabor.
He is also survived by a nephew, Joseph Hohman, a niece, Jenny Hohman, a grand-niece, Madeline Elizabeth Hohman of Louisville, Ky.; his sister, Sara Wilson Noonan and brother-in-law Richard N. Noonan of Elk Grove, Calif.; as well as a very special cousin and dear friend, Dick Sibley of Plainfield, Ind.
Terry graduated from Chesapeake High School in 1963. He received his undergraduate and Nursing degrees from Marshall University. While studying for his Nursing degree, he became one of the students called to St. Mary’s Hospital to assist in caring for injured passengers of the Southern Airways plane that had crashed near the Tri-State Airport. He personally felt the tragedy of the deaths of all the passengers on the plane, including members of the Marshall University football team, staff and spectators.
Upon completion of Nursing school, he attended West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in White Sulphur Springs. After graduation from medical school, he did his internship program at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Major.
He was chosen by the awards committee of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons as the recipient of the General Surgery Resident of the Year Award sponsored by Merck, Sharp & Dohme. He was a member of the American Osteopathic Association, the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and District II of the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association.
Terry loved photography and, after retirement, traveled abroad much of the time to South Africa, Italy, Greece, Mexico, Havana and a Black Sea cruise, visiting Giza, Egypt, Greece, Turkey and Ukraine.
Cremation was conducted by Ashes to Ashes Cremation in Fort Worth, Texas.