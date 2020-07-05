Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CHARLES VERNON THOMPSON, 63, of Huntington, passed away on July 3, 2020, at his residence. A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Mark Booth at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Charles was born on January 11, 1957, in Huntington, to the late Charles Buck and Alma Fields Thompson. He was an electrician. In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Harrison Thompson; and a sister, Deborah Lynelle Thompson. He is survived by his son, Aaron (Melissa) Thompson; two grandchildren, Sydney and Shiloh Thompson; and two special friends, Charlie and Terri Lyons. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.