Charles Wesley Carroll

CHARLES WESLEY CARROLL, 94 of Huntington, died Friday, April 7, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Charles was born to John Wesley and Myrtle Irene Pyles Carroll on August 15, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va. He married Norma Nelle Carey on October 14, 1950. They were married for 71 years until her death on December 20, 2021. Charlie earned a B.S. degree from Marshall University in Business Administration. He was an independent business man with his career culminating as the owner of the Carroll Insurance Agency.

Charlie was a member of the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church and Huntington Lodge No. 53, AF&AM. He and Norma were active participants in all Marshall athletics and contributors to many local organizations including the Hoops Family Children's Hospital and the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Art Gallery which is part of the Marshall University School of Art and Design.

