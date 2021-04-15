CHARLES WESLEY RULEN, 95, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 14 in Arbors of Gallipolis, Ohio. He was a farmer, rancher and also worked in construction. Funeral service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. April 16 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you