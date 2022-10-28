CHARLES WEYBRECHT PEOPLES JR., "Brecht", passed away on October 22, 2022. He was born on January 9, 1947 in Huntington, W.Va., to Charles Weybrecht Peoples Sr. and Althea Shank Peoples. Brecht was preceded in death by his parents; his nephew, Jace Krieger; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Margaret Noe. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon Noe Peoples; his sons, Charles W. Peoples III "Chuck" and Paul C. Peoples "Chad", and wife, Amy; his grandchildren: Charles W. Peoples IV (Baylee), Jake Ellsworth Peoples, and Grace Margaret Peoples; and his great-grandchildren, Lennon Avery Peoples and Wilder Hayes Peoples. Brecht was a graduate of Huntington East High School, Marshall University (with a full golf scholarship) and the University of South Carolina School of Law, graduating with honors. He was admitted to practice law in South Carolina and West Virginia. Brecht was a practicing attorney for 51 years and a retired Assistant Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney. He was a well respected attorney and mentor to those in the legal community of Cabell County and throughout the entire state of West Virginia. Brecht was past president of the Marshall Big Green Scholarship Foundation, a member of City Club, past member of Guyan Golf and Country Club, past member of Gypsy Club, and was active in many other civic organizations in the community. From a young age, Brecht enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing. He especially enjoyed golfing with his father, his sons, and friends. For 30 years, Brecht made many wonderful memories with friends and family at his second home in Randolph County, W.Va. His association with Red Lick Run in Randolph County with four of his closest friends made for some of his most dearest memories, doing the things he enjoyed. Fondly known as "Popsie" by his grandchildren and "Charming Charlie" by others, Brecht was known for his sharp wit and good company. Sharon and Brecht were married for 54 years and together 60. They lived a beautiful life together raising their sons and enjoying their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They enjoyed traveling with friends and family for several years in South Carolina, Florida, and the Caribbean. The loves of Brecht's life were his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his dogs. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m with a service starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Charles W. Peoples, Jr.'s name may be made to the Marshall University Big Green Scholarship Foundation at (304) 696-4661 or www.herdzone.com.
