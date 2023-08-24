CHARLES WILLIAM STEWART III, 25, of Ripley, W.Va., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 18, 2023, at his grandmother's home in Ceredo, W.Va. Charlie was born on the same day as his father, October 24, 1997, at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. Charlie graduated from the Mountaineer Challenge Academy with a Ripley High School Diploma. A graduate of the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, Troy, Ohio, Bridge Valley Technical College, HVAC Program Charleston, W.Va. He worked in the Boilermaker's Union and was a welder by trade. Charlie was overcoming his struggles in this world as he had become dedicated to Jesus. He is survived by his mother Sally Anne Stewart; his father Charles W. Stewart II and step-mother Elizabeth Ann Stewart; brothers Thomas Riley Stewart, Michael Anthony Casto; sisters Riley Ann Lathey, Mary Elizabeth Stewart; maternal grandmother Linda Svec; paternal grandparents Donna Joy Reyburn and Charles Leslie Stewart; uncles and aunts Jim and Amy McRitchie, Ed and Robin Reyburn, Paul and Teresa Reyburn, Larry and Carol Carrico, and Barbara Mitchell; and several great-aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jim Svec; and uncle Thomas Plants. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
