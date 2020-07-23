CHARLIE “CHUCK” EARWOOD, age 80, of Tazewell, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born February 4, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., and was the son of the late James and Lillie Erwin Earwood. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Chuck was the owner and president of X-Pert Printing Company; Governor and life-time member of the Moose Lodge in Pounding Mill, Va., life member of the American Legion, and a member of the Clinch Valley Auto Club. He was also a member of Parkview Baptist Church at Bluefield, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Earwood; four brothers, Eddie, Lowell, Leon and Larry Earwood; two sisters, Osa Marie Williams and Wilma Burdette; one infant sister, Leona Earwood. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Susan Tussey Earwood; two daughters, Desiree Remines of Bluefield, Va., and Phyllis Overall of Victorville, Calif.; one brother, Jerry Earwood and wife Virginia of Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters, Linda Roberts and Shirley Reynolds and husband Marshall, all of Huntington, W.Va.; three grandsons, Joseph Remines, Ethan Earwood and Wes Overall and wife MariAnn; one great-grandson, Aiden Overall; nephew who was like a brother, Danny Williams; very dear friends Betty Lawson, Patsy and Tom Green, Tom Lawson and Jerry Compton. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Special thanks to Kelsey Kegley and staff at Commonwealth Senior Living and Helping Hands Hospice. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jim Drake officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Good Samaritan Food Pantry, PO Box 523, Richlands, VA 24641. Burial will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery at Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be Joseph Remines, Ethan Earwood, Steve Addison and Tom Lawson. Casey-Short VFW Post 9640 will conduct Military Graveside Rites. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Charles “Chuck” Earwood is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- West Virginia senator says he won’t part with General Lee car or cover its Confederate flag
- Ohio River bowfishermen kill potential world-record bighead carp
- Wayne BOE approves tentative re-entry plan focused on blended learning approach
- Teen could face charges after deadly crash in Huntington on Wednesday
- Former Herd player Stepp fights COVID-19
- Wayne BOE to release tentative school re-entry plans
- Former Marshall RB Delvin Weems dead at 23
- Young Herd player Polcyn dead at 68
- MACKENZIE LEIGH HEINER
- Coronavirus outbreaks in West Virginia churches continue to grow
Images
Collections
- Photos: New Highlawn Elementary School nears completion
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic at Marshall Rec Center
- Photos: Mother's Day Do-Over at The Venetian
- Photos: Aerial views over Huntington.
- Photos: Mural project in Central City
- Photos: Disc golfers celebrate following 2020 Ashland Open
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photos: Business Bureau conducts free e-cycle downtown
- Photos: Frostop Drive-In’s iconic mug returns
- Photos: Camden Park opens for 2020 season