Charlotee Ann Barrett

CHARLOTTE ANN BARRETT, 80, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at The Village at Riverview. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born July 1, 1943, in Amhurst, W.Va., the daughter of the late Rufus Barnett and Bessie Dickerson Barnett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Joseph Barrett and by three brothers, Mike, Gene and Donnis Barnett. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Gailey of Ormond Beach, Fla.; two sisters, Kathy Houck of Barboursville, and Sandra Hope of Powell, Ohio; one brother, Homer Barnett of Adell, Ga.; two special nephews, Dan Emmenegger and Jeff Emmenegger; and wonderful neighbors that were her family too, Joyce and Mike Bowyer. Charlotte was an amazing woman. She had an eye for decorating. Everything from her home to the way she dressed was perfect. She was married to the love of her life and together they were the perfect couple. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne County teacher, Cabell County staff member receive statewide education awards
- Cabell Midland band director to make his last mark on the football field
- Mason County boy found dead from gunshot wound
- Dear Abby: Prior postpartum issues create unease for family
- Chuck Landon: Herd losing streak to ECU continues; WVU wins
- Milton Corn Maze opens this weekend
- Man dead after police standoff in Wayne County
- Knights rush past Fighting Tigers, 34-21
- Late burst vaults Herd to 31-13 win over ECU
- Ironton, Midland to meet at the Joan in battle of titans
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland tops Ironton, 34-21
- Photos: Fit Fest 2023
- Photos: "Mom Tackle Night" for Huntington football team
- Photos: Second annual SandFest
- Photos: Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service
- Photos: Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational golf tournament
- Photos: Ohio high school football, Dawson-Bryant vs. South Point
- Photos: Ronald McDonald House of Huntington hosts Community Block Party
- Photos: Marshall students rally in response to proposed WVU program cuts
- Photos: Cabell County Water Festival