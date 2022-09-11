CHARLOTTE ANN HALL, 82, of Huntington, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Cemetery in Victor, W.Va., at 3 p.m. Charlotte was born July 1, 1940 in Lansing, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert and Dora (Darnell) Christian. She retired from Grace Christian School after serving 40 plus years in Christian education. She was a member of Grace Gospel Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, John Kent. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, James Hall; sons, Byron and Brett Hall; daughter in-law, Sima; grandchildren, Kaila and Gabrielle; and a sister, Doris Jean "Tommie" Gilkeson and husband Gary Lee. Friends may call from 10 to 11a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grace Christian School fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell BOE terminates elementary teacher, approves renovations for two schools
- Huntington eye doctor pays health care fraud settlement
- SeptemberFest lineup features Tyler Childers, Ricky Skaggs and more
- David Vernon Reynolds
- Rezoning request could pave way for more retail space on 5th Avenue
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21
- Cabell BOE to discuss disciplinary actions
- Herd fans' guide to a weekend in South Bend
- Chuck Landon: Wells didn’t deserve abuse from fans
Collections
- Photos: Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame, 26-21
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate and visit Notre Dame campus
- Photos: Motorists flock to Cruise Avenue
- Photos: The Retreat Aesthetics & Vitality Center ribbon-cutting ceremony
- Photos: Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before season opener against Norfolk State
- Photos: Huntington Fire Department’s Recruit Academy Graduation
- Photos: Anything that Floats
- Photos: Marshall defeats Norfolk State, 55-3, in season opener
- Photos: Hawaiian Luau at Harris Riverfront