CHARLOTTE ANN HALL, 82, of Huntington, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Cemetery in Victor, W.Va., at 3 p.m. Charlotte was born July 1, 1940 in Lansing, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert and Dora (Darnell) Christian. She retired from Grace Christian School after serving 40 plus years in Christian education. She was a member of Grace Gospel Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, John Kent. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, James Hall; sons, Byron and Brett Hall; daughter in-law, Sima; grandchildren, Kaila and Gabrielle; and a sister, Doris Jean "Tommie" Gilkeson and husband Gary Lee. Friends may call from 10 to 11a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grace Christian School fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

