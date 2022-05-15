Charlotte Ann Lewis Tabor

CHARLOTTE ANN LEWIS TABOR, 78, of Barboursville, passed away May 13, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor James Jobe. Burial will be in Blue Sulphur Cemetery. She was born September 11, 1943, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Henry and Opal Bledsoe Lewis. She was a member Hebron Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Tony Shepherd; step-son, Mark Allen Tabor; and sister, Roberta Adams. She is survived by her husband, Charles Lee Tabor; sons, Bruce and Rodney Shepherd; sister, Juanita McGlothin; brother, Lowell Thomas Lewis; step-children: Jeffery Lee Tabor, Charles Ray Tabor, Billy James Tabor and Angie Diane Tabor; grandchildren: Joanna Zerr, Andrew Shepherd, Isaiah Shepherd; and great-granddaughter, Zoey. Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com allace.

