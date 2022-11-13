CHARLOTTE ANNE WILSON, 87 of Huntington, wife of Thomas Woodrow Wilson, died Nov. 10 at home. She was a former secretary for Standard Ultra Marine. Donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. There will be a Celebration of Life memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

