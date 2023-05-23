Charlotte Ellen Dailey
CHARLOTTE ELLEN DAILEY, 85 of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Dickie Jobe. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. She was born December 28, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late William Jefferson "Willie" Adkins and Ruth Elkins Adkins. She is survived by her loving husband, Bobbie Dailey; two sons, Jeff and Tanya Dailey of Ona and Philip and Krista Dailey of Culloden; one sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Chapman; brothers Ed Adkins, Larry Adkins, Bobby Adkins and Jim Adkins; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

