CHARLOTTE ELOISE INSCO, 87, of Huntington, widow of Robert Lewis Insco, died Jan. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired secretary for Southwestern Community Action. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Crook Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel. www.regerfh.com.

