CHARLOTTE ELOISE INSCO, 87, of Huntington, widow of Robert Lewis Insco, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born November 22, 1933, in Wayne, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Olen and Geneva Adkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Ross and Donna Adkins. Charlotte retired from the Southwestern Community Action Council. She is survived by her son, Michael and daughter-in-law Julie Insco; her twin daughters and sons-in-law, Deanna (Dee) and Jack Carson, Dianna and Bill Skaggs; seven grandchildren, Robert Insco, Susan Michelle Insco, Jeremy Bailey, Whitney, William and Caitlin Skaggs and Jamie Saunders; her six great-grandchildren, Avery Insco, Cloey and Grayson Bailey, Baylee, Jacob and Luke Saunders; two sisters, Della Stone of Lavalette and Vergie Butterfield of Denver, Colo. Also surviving are a brother, O.F. Adkins (Linda) of Wayne, and a host of nieces and nephews. Special thanks to St. Mary’s Medical Center and St. Mary’s home health. Also special thanks to her caregivers, Jamie Dempsey and Darlene Cooper. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Ivan Asbury. Burial will follow in Crook Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. Please follow mask and COVID-19 protocol requirements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
