CHARLOTTE H. CRANDALL of Riverview, Michigan passed away on the 26th of March 2023. Charlotte was born in Huntington, West Virginia in 1933 and graduated from Huntington High School in 1951. She is the daughter of Bernard and Mae Shelton Hartley. Charlotte was the widow of Jack Crandall, who passed away a few months ago. She and Jack raised their children, Jacqueline and Jeffrey in Michigan. Charlotte worked many years as a Downriver Realtor with the Carol Bollo & Associates office. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was organizing regent of the Monguagon chapter in Downriver Michigan. In addition to her children, she is survived by her daughter-in-law Lori, grandchildren Brian, Dana, A.J., Miriam and Amy and ten great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by nieces Donna Comerico, Jan Honaker, Jan Crandall and Robin Crandall, along with nephews David, Clayton and Kyle Crandall, with her brother-in-law Robert Crandall of Cincinnati Ohio and his wife Janice.
Viewing will be at Martenson Family of Funeral Homes in Allen Park, Michigan on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The family will have a graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, will be handling the committal service.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
DOTTIE LOU WORKMAN, 76 of Huntington passed away March 27, 2023. She was born March 12, 1947…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.