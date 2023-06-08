CHARLOTTE JEAN BRUMFIELD, 89 of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Pleasant Valley Healthcare Center. A brief service will be conducted on Friday, June 9, at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Ronald Long officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbottom Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She was born February 11, 1934, in Greenbottom, the daughter of the late Otto and Willa Nance Reed. She was also preceded in death by brothers Bruce and Larry Reed. She retired as an inspector for the former Huntington Manufacturing Co. She had a love of books, most of all, reading about The Royal Family and collecting books pertaining to Princess Diana. She was thrilled when Princess Diana's granddaughter was named Princess Charlotte. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Dreama Faye and Roger Lee Powell of Ashton, W.Va.; two precious grandsons, of whom she was so proud, Roger Brandon Powell and wife Corine of Ashton, W.Va., and Dr. Bretton Lee Powell of Huntington; and a host of extended family and friends. The family would like to say a special thank you to Amber Finley, the staff and all her special friends at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center for the wonderful care she received. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
