Charlotte Jean Lester
CHARLOTTE JEAN LESTER, 68, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 20, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. She was born June 26, 1954 in Wheeling,W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Pansy Booth. She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Lester. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

