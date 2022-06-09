Charlotte Lucille Wilmink

CHARLOTTE LUCILLE WILMINK, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Robert C. Wilmink, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born July 3, 1928, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ivan E. Holley Sr. and Veda Elizabeth Ward Holley. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ivan E. Holley Jr. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church. Survivors include a daughter, Janet Wilmink of Proctorville, Ohio; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert David and Nancy Wilmink of Henrico, Va.; two grandchildren and their spouses, April Leigh and Joel Browning and David Andrew and Jessica Wilmink, all of Virginia; great-grandchildren Ethan Browning, Addie Browning, Elijah Wilmink, Ivy Wilmink, and Mason Wilmink; a nephew; several great-nephews and great-nieces; and a grand-furbaby, Ginger. The family would like to thank the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House and staff for their loving care. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Jim Johnston officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.

