CHARLOTTE MARIE BAUMGARDNER, 74, of Barboursville, passed away September 26, 2022. She was born January 3, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert Litchfield and Helen Wilmoth Jones. She is survived by her children, Helen Henry, Tammy Eplion, Betty Kissling, Jimmy Reece, Bobby Goman, Amanda Ginn, and Tommy Baumgardner; two sisters, Dorothy Keyser and Betty Morris; one brother, Robert Litchfield; and several grandchildren. Services are private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Boy’s body recovered from Ohio River
- Huntington councilwoman wears ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ attire amid abortion ban
- Cabell County Commission hears update on Milton resort project
- Marshall football notebook: Bill Legg to coach Herd OL after Morrissey's exit
- Two killed in Lawrence County crash
- Herd offense stale in 16-7 loss to Troy
- Larry E. Jordan
- Huntington files federal lawsuit accusing recovery business of refusing mandated inspections
- Charles David Edmonds
- W.Va. House 26 candidate: Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy (D)
Collections
- Photos: Huntington vs. Capital, football
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg, football
- Photos: Sam Adams 9th Street Live Oktoberfest
- Photos: 40th Greek Festival, Saturday
- Photos: Mustang Constitution Day
- Photos: Keep Kids Creative Week celebration
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer takes on WVU
- Photos: WVU football defeats Virginia Tech, 33-10
- Photos: Marshall vs. Troy, football
- Photos: Saturday KidsArt at HMA