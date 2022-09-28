Charlotte Marie Baumgardner

CHARLOTTE MARIE BAUMGARDNER, 74, of Barboursville, passed away September 26, 2022. She was born January 3, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert Litchfield and Helen Wilmoth Jones. She is survived by her children, Helen Henry, Tammy Eplion, Betty Kissling, Jimmy Reece, Bobby Goman, Amanda Ginn, and Tommy Baumgardner; two sisters, Dorothy Keyser and Betty Morris; one brother, Robert Litchfield; and several grandchildren. Services are private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

