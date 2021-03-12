CHARLOTTE MARIE CLAUSEN, 78, of Huntington, wife of Charles Jan Clausen, died March 7 at home. She was a retired registered nurse. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
