CHARLOTTE RACHELLE MAILLE OYLER, 70 of Huntington, wife of Michael Thomas Oyler, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born July 26, 1952, in New Liskard, Ontario, Canada, a daughter of the late Alfred and Rachelle Tessae Maille. One sister, Muriel Bush and five brothers, Norman, Gilbert, Nova, Malcom and Edward Maille, also preceded her in death. She was an Educator having taught at Wayne High School for 25 years, and taught French in night classes at Marshall University for 8 years. Survivors in addition to her husband include one sister-in-law who she loved like a sister, Patricia Mason Maille of New Liskard; close friend Emory Mills of East Lynn, W.Va., and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary with Kevin Smith officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall sign depicting a new Visual Arts Center causes concern
- Lawsuit filed against Cabell BOE, Explorer Academy staff
- Deputy who fatally struck teen while driving cruiser won't face charges
- Frito-Lay's new $16 million distribution center unveiled in Scott Depot
- Two brothers charged in death of missing Huntington woman
- Chuck Landon: Huggins lucky he's from W.Va.
- Mother of 10 discusses the highs and lows of parenting
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Alice Houchin Bobersky
- Rough N' Rowdy lives up to billing
Collections
- Photos: Rough 'n Rowdy at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Milton Elementary
- Photos: Section 1 baseball tournament, Spring Valley vs. Huntington
- Photos: Grand Patrician Resort Golf Course grand opening
- Photos: Section 1 baseball tournament, Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Tri-State STEM+M graduation
- Photos: Huntington Police Department hires three probationary officers
- Photos: Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremony
- Photos: Kids' Fishing Derby at Lake Vesuvius
- Photos: New exhibits at Marshall's Visual Arts Center