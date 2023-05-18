Charlotte Rachelle Maille Oyler

CHARLOTTE RACHELLE MAILLE OYLER, 70 of Huntington, wife of Michael Thomas Oyler, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born July 26, 1952, in New Liskard, Ontario, Canada, a daughter of the late Alfred and Rachelle Tessae Maille. One sister, Muriel Bush and five brothers, Norman, Gilbert, Nova, Malcom and Edward Maille, also preceded her in death. She was an Educator having taught at Wayne High School for 25 years, and taught French in night classes at Marshall University for 8 years. Survivors in addition to her husband include one sister-in-law who she loved like a sister, Patricia Mason Maille of New Liskard; close friend Emory Mills of East Lynn, W.Va., and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary with Kevin Smith officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you