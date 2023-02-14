Charolene Annette Bailey
SYSTEM

CHAROLENE ANNETTE BAILEY, 75 of Barboursville passed away Friday, February 10, 2023. She was born November 5, 1947, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Thomas Elmer and Pauline Iris Ferguson Dillon. She was a retired postmaster with the Barboursville Post Office. She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis "Buddy" Bailey. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Natalie and William Gary Allen of Barboursville; one son, Jeff Bailey; one sister, Cheryl Ellis; special nephew Rick Nida; and three grandchildren, Trey Bailey, Reganne and Cody Allen. There are no services scheduled at this time. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you