CHERYL ANN CLAY, 66, of Milton, West Virginia, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital. She was born February 21, 1956, in Cabell County, daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret Kimbler Paugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Paugh Jr. and Gary Paugh. She served as Activities Director at SweetBrier Assisted Living in Dunbar, W.Va., before her retirement. Cheryl is survived by her beloved husband, Bryan Clay of Milton, W.Va.; son, Breece Mannon of Huntington, W.Va.; sisters, Teresa Katrinic of Huntington, W.Va., and Brenda Stenger of Lesage, W.Va.; brother, Jennings (Cynthia) Paugh of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; her cat, Callie; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. There will be a graveside service conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va., with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

