CHERYL KAE CHAFFINS, 50, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Cheryl was born February 3, 1971, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Glen Roger Chaffins and Arbutus Harris Chaffins Pardue. Growing up in the C-K area, she attended local schools and graduated from C-K High School with the Class of 1989. After graduation, she attended Marshall University, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree. Cheryl was a member of Tri Sigma Sorority. She was currently employed as a Personal Banker by City National Bank in Huntington. Cheryl was very involved with the Salvation Army and served on the board of directors. She also was supportive of Little Victories Animal Rescue. Cheryl was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church. She is survived by her brother, William Lenny (Paula) Chaffins; a sister, Kathy (Steve) Bradach; her stepfather, David Pardue; her significant other, Ben Branson; her niece, Meghan Chaffins; and her nephew, Zackary Chaffins. She is also survived by her four lifelong best friends, Deidre Farley, Meredith Fox, Tina Zimmerman and Tiffany Copenhaver; her cat, Kittles; and other family and friends who will greatly miss her. A celebration of her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with Sam Colvin officiating. Visitation will be two hours before the service, and burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Little Victories Animal Rescue. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
