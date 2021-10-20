CHERYL KAE CHAFFINS, 50, of Huntington, died Oct. 17 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was a personal banker at City National Bank. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made  to The Salvation Army or Little Victories Animal Rescue.  www.rollinsfh.com.

