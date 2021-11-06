CHERYL LYNN HUNGATE, age 69, passed away peacefully in her home in Marion, Iowa, on Thursday, November 4, 2021. A visitation will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, November 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 9, at 10 a.m. with Pastor and grandson Tyler Hungate officiating. A livestream of the service will be available on the Cedar Memorial website, under Cheryl’s obituary, under the video tab, starting on Tuesday, November 9, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cheryl was born on April 28, 1952, in Williamson, W.Va. She was the daughter of Loarine Varney Pauley and the late John Henry Pauley. On June 16, 1973, Cheryl married the love of her life, Joe Hungate, in Barboursville, W.Va. Cheryl was an active and loyal member of the Eastern Star, as well as being an avid Amateur Ham Radio operator, and her call sign was K8MOM. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Those left to cherish Cheryl’s memory are her husband of 48 years, Joe of Marion; her children, Laura (John) Langer of Marion, and Michael (Jennifer) Hungate of Marion, Iowa; her grandchildren, Courtney Langer, John Langer, Alex Langer, Tyler (Bailey) Hungate, Jacob Hungate and Loren Hungate; her great-grandson, Milo Dirks; her mother, Loarine Varney Pauley; brother, John Michael (Sue) Pauley of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, John Henry Pauley, and brother, Dean Pauley. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Gogineni and the entire staff at UnityPoint Hospice for all of their care and support they have shown Cheryl while she was in their care.
