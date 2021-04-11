CHERYL LYNN MEADOWS, 70, of Culloden, widow of Benny Meadows, died April 3. She was a homemaker. There will be no services; burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Woodmere Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
