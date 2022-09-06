CHERYL LYNN PANKEY, 57, of Columbus Ohio. Passed away on August 22, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital with her loving family by her side. Cheryl was born on July 18, 1965, in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Jones Jeffrey "JJ" Moore and Virginia Pankey Pryor. Cheryl received her formal education through the Cabell County Public School System.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jones "JJ" Moore; two brothers, Preston "PJ" and Bryan "Mr. B" Moore. Cheryl had an unconditional love for her family, and she leaves to cherish her memory; her son, Aaron "Pookie" Pankey of Huntington; mother, Virginia Pryor "Babycakes" of Huntington; four sisters, Elaine Turner (Gary), Lynn Moore-Miller (Bruce) of Huntington, West Virginia, Leslie Moore of Hampton Virginia, and Angela Liggins of Columbus Ohio. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A special niece, Tashema Pankey and Alfred "Al" Sowell a special companion of 17 years.
Anyone who had the honor of knowing Cheryl knew that she lived life at its fullest and she will be fondly remembered by her infectious laughter that could brighten up any space that she occupied.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on September 10, 2022, at Full Gospel Assembly, 2109 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25703.
