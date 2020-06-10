CHERYL THOMAS RYDER, 70, of Huntington, returned to her first love, the Lord Jesus Christ, on June 7, 2020. Born in Milton, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late James Buster and Ruth Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Deloris Baisden; father-in-law, Calvin Ryder; sister-in-law, Dinah Smith; and niece, Kris Pinkerman. She was a member of Christ Temple Church and Barboursville High School Class of ’67, where she was in the marching band. Cheryl was a gifted cake baker and was the owner of Cakes For All Occasions. She also spent time working for Huntington Dental Lab. A lover of the outdoors, Cheryl enjoyed spending time in the mountains and fishing with her family. Throughout her lifetime, she enjoyed singing praises to the Lord in the church choir. Cheryl was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and momaw sugar bear. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 48 years, Jerry Ryder; children, Brent Ryder, Matt (Jennifer) Ryder and Samantha (Jared) Childers; four siblings, Marla (Rossie) White, Donna (Johnny) Pinkerman, Karen (Thomas) Losee and James (Pam) Thomas; sister-in-law, Joyce (Scott) Coyner; and mother-in-law, Pauline Ryder; eleven grandchildren, Jacob, Andy, Nash, Braylen, MaKenna (Ryder), Kelsi, Ryan, Izzy, Amare (Ryder), Abby and Ella (Childers); a host of nieces and nephews; two young men who were like family, Chris Shaw and Anthony Harris; and all those whom she loved and adored. The family received friends on Tuesday, June 9, from 6 to 8 p.m at Christ Temple Church, Huntington, W.Va. A celebration of life service, officiated by Pastor Chuck Lawrence and others, will be held in Cheryl’s honor at Christ Temple Church on Wednesday, June 10, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Gideon’s International. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
