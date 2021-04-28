Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.