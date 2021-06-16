CHINA MARIE MARKHAM, of Huntington, daughter of Andre’ Branch and Hope Leeann Markham-Garrett, died June 10. She was employed as a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn Express, Marshall University and the Huntington Mall, and was an attendant at ResCare. Home-Going service will be 1 p.m. June 17 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations toward funeral expenses at the funeral home are suggested. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.

