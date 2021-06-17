CHINA MARIE MARKHAM, the daughter of Hope Leeann Markham-Garrett and Andre’ Branch, was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on July 28, 1995.
While growing up, she attended Peyton Elementary School and Beverly Hills Middle School before graduating from Huntington High School in the class of 2013. In her early years she was a cheerleader for the DC Express football team. Among other things that brought her joy were cooking, dancing, and singing.
China was all about family, and there was nothing more stimulating and satisfying to her than her role as a mother. She loved being the nurturing influence in the life of her beloved baby girl, Ka’Laigha Hope Markham. She embraced, as her personal mission, the challenge to do whatever she could to make life better for all those around her. China enjoyed doing for others. It was as if she was happiest when she was able to make those around her happy.
Ever displaying the servant’s heart, “Ree” worked at various jobs over the course of time. She was employed as a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn Express, Marshall University, and at the Huntington Mall. But she seemed to gain the most satisfaction from fulfilling what seemed to be “her ministry” as an attendant at ResCare. She would often speak of how much she loved that job, and how much she loved her clients. She was also heavily involved in her residential community as a volunteer at the Marcum Terrace Center.
China Markham transitioned from this life on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Penny Markham, her grandfather Bruce France, brother Rufus Markham, baby cousin Charisma Esmonét Allen and her step-father Rufus Garrett Jr.
Left to cherish her memories in addition to her daughter, KaLaigha, and her mother and father are her great-grandmother Marguerite Martin, grandmother Annette Branch, and siblings Rufus “Lil’ Man” Smith, Shaquita Smith, Lavar Garrett, Kyara Garrett, Andre’ Branch, Jr., Bubba Markham, Javion Garrett, Darius Branch, Asia Markham, Kinzee Garrett, Penny Markham, and Marquis Branch, aunts Amber Markham and Carolyn Branch, uncles Shawn Markham, Jermaine Otawha, as well as her special “sister-cousins” Vaunda Hopkins and Airiel Markham, in addition to numerous other family members and friends along with her god-mother, Amie Jo Slash.
It has been our blessing to share this life with China Marie Markham.
A Home-Going service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., with Bishop Samuel Moore of Full Gospel Assembly, Huntington, W.Va., officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home.