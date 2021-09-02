CHRIS DANIEL HEAD, 59, of Hurricane, W.Va., husband of Kathy Ash Head, died Aug. 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was an account manager for S&S Tire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

