Christian Danelle Gilbert

CHRISTIAN DANELLE RAY WALTERS GILBERT, 43, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 22, 2023, after succumbing from injuries in a fall. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Matthew Walters of Ironton, Ohio and Greg Gilbert of Worthington, Ky.; her grandparents, Inez and Don Ranson of Ona, W.Va., and Shirley Edwards of Milton, W.Va. Surviving are her parents, Rick and Prema Ray of Hurricane, W.Va.; brother, Daniel (Erin) Ray of Milton, W.Va.; nephew and niece, Max and Piper Ray, whom she dearly loved; uncle Darren Edwards (Dara, Chris) of Milton, W.Va.; and aunt and uncle, Dianne and Mike Coiner of Elizabeth City, N.C. She was a 1997 graduate of Jackson Christian School in Jackson, Tenn., where she excelled in basketball and was an award winning pitcher for the varsity girls softball team. She attended Marshall University where she majored in Fine Arts and was a member of North Jackson Baptist Church. Special love and thanks to her biggest advocates and sisters, Erin Ray and Kristen Baker; special thanks to the Neuro Trauma Unit at St. Mary's Medical Center for their excellent care and love. Danelle had a special, kind, loving and giving heart, with a magnetic personality of never knowing a stranger. Honoring her wishes, there will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

