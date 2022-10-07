GENEVIEVE FERN WORKMAN CHRISTIAN, 92 of Huntington, W.Va., passed peacefully Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, with Pastor Marty Gute officiating at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery.

She was born January 30, 1930, in Fort Gay, W.Va., a daughter of the late George French and Jean Thompson Workman.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you