GENEVIEVE FERN WORKMAN CHRISTIAN, 92 of Huntington, W.Va., passed peacefully Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, with Pastor Marty Gute officiating at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery.
She was born January 30, 1930, in Fort Gay, W.Va., a daughter of the late George French and Jean Thompson Workman.
Fern was a former teacher and gifted artist. She was a member of the Ceredo Congregational Church and the Tri-State Arts Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Henry Rexford Christian.
She is survived her precious daughter and son-in-law Tess Van Dijk (Arjan); two grandchildren Christian White (Marian) and Natasja Van Dijk (fiancé Brandon Washington); one great-grandchild Ava Washington and a special friend Sandy Frazier Hammock.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. October 8, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
