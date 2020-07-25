Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHRISTINA SAMSON BALLINGALL GILLIES, 100, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 23. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. July 27 at New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant. Burial following in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. July 27 at the church. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Gabriel Project at the church or to the charity of your choice. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is assisting the family. 

