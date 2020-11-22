CHRISTINE E. SMITH, 86, of Lavalette, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Heritage Center in Huntington. She was born April 7, 1934, in Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of Roy and Lakie Hale Copley. Christine worked previously as the produce manager at Asbury’s Supermarket and a home health care provider. Her husband, Boyd Smith Jr., also preceded her in death, along with six brothers, James, LeRoy, Ed, Clifford, Joe, Herbert Copley, and a grandson, Jaron Damron. Survivors include a daughter, Cheri Munn (Craig) of Silverlake, N.H.; five sons, Eddie Smith (Sandy) of Brookhaven, Pa., Roger Smith (Aurellia) of Lavalette, W.Va., Glenn Smith (Teresa) of Wayne, W.Va., Allen Smith (Tammy) of Salt Rock, W.Va., Chris Smith (Audra) of South Point, Ohio; a sister, Audrey Cicso of Huntington, W.Va.; eleven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, private services will be held for the family only. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements. 

