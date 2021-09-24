CHRISTINE FERRELL DUNFEE, 90, of Huntington, mother of Lee Dunfee and Ronda Leonard, died Sept. 19 in Madison Park Healthcare. She retired from Huntington Industries. Burial will be in Ferrell Cemetery, Stopover, Ky. At her request, there will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

