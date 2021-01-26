CHRISTINE LOUISE TRACY FOUCH, 88, of Huntington, widow of Teddie Robert Fouch, died Jan. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 28, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Crook Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.