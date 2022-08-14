Christiner Ellen Boyles

CHRISTINER "CHRIS" ELLEN BOYLES, 74, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away at home on August 09, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Chaplin David Sifford
Chris was born on November 17, 1947, to Olney and Maudie Collins in Wheelwright, Ky.
In 1971 she married Harold "Don" Donald Boyles, going on to have three children: Jonathan Clarke, Donavan Patrick and Krystal Marie. After retiring in 2000, Chris spent her time traveling the world with her husband Don amid their love of Cruising. Chris was predeceased by her parents, Olney and Maudie Collins; brothers: John Bailey Collins, Donald Carlos Collins, Douglas McArthur Collins; and her son, Jonathan Clarke Boyles. She is survived by her husband, Harold Donald Boyles; son, Donavan (Carla) Patrick Boyles; daughter, Krystal (Charles) Marie McCormick; five grandchildren: Brandon Nicholas, Jack and Luci McCormick, Andrew (Ellen) Boyles and Savanah Boyles; and sister, Carol (Gene) Nelson. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JAMES PAUL "TATE" COOPER, 27, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. He wa…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.