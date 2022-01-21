CHRISTOPHER AUSTIN JONES, January 17, 1995-January 14, 2022, of Hurricane, W.Va., graduate of Spring Valley High School, 2013. He was currently studying Digital Forensics at Marshall University. His parents are Christopher J. Jones and stepmother Cathy Jones, mother Paula Vega and stepfather Dr. Michael Vega. Siblings are stepsister Lauren Vega, stepbrothers, Evan Vega and Evan Bailey. Grandparents are Jim and Connie Jones of War, W.Va., the late Paul and Doris Morrison of Barboursville, W.Va., the late Elmer and Mary Vega of South Point, Ohio. Most importantly, Austin had a deep love for his whole family and cherished the times they could be together. His dad, Chris, has always been his “best man,” “his rock” and “workout buddy.” His mom, Paula, has always been his ray of sunshine, source of encouragement and spiritual guidance. Michael always gave him direction in life and taught him the joy of cycling. Austin and Lauren always shared a special bond together, giving each other support and advice from across the world or just across the river. Austin always cherished his time with Evan Vega, from the time they were young playing soccer together to just last week playing corn hole. Austin was so excited to see Alexis Schoessow, Evan Vega’s fiancée, to join the large Vega Clan. Austin shared many childhood experiences with Evan Bailey and loved his nephew fiercely. Austin loved growing up and spending time on the river with his many cousins and siblings.
Austin’s passions, as many know, were continuing his education, staying physically fit, and enjoying time with his friends and family. He had a soft spot for any child who needed a role model and took time out of his day to play with the children of friends and family.
He was always making everyone laugh; his quick wit and sense of humor were legendary, never one to mince his words, always keeping it real. Austin’s motto was, “‘I am’ is greater than ‘I was.’” Each day was a new beginning, a chance to chart a new course. He protected and supported the people he loved unconditionally. He gave himself the grace to become a better man. He did not let his past define him, and he had so many goals to achieve. Mostly, though, he had so much love to give.
We will miss his infectious smile, ability to brighten the room, and his intense love for his friends and family.
He is now in the arms of his heavenly father. We can only imagine the welcome he received when he was greeted by his grandmother Doris, who couldn’t wait to meet her grandson.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Service to honor Austin’s life will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 West Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christopher Austin Jones Memorial Fund (I Am>I Was) c/o WesBanco, 823 Eighth Street, Huntington, WV 25701. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.