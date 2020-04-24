CHRISTOPHER DAVY COOPER, of Smyrna, Tenn., formerly of Hamlin, W.Va., son of Christopher Cooper and Kim and James Drummer, died April 19. He was an equipment operator. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 25, Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

