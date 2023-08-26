CHRISTOPHER MARSHALL HILL, 55 of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 24, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by brother-in-law J.D. Keller. Burial will follow in Sam Damron Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. He was born August 21, 1968, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Tommy "Butch" Hill and Linda Crockett Hill. Chris was a 1986 graduate of Wayne High School. He was co-owner of Wayne Welding where he felt blessed to work beside his parents and siblings on a daily basis. He also enjoyed fishing with his wife, daughters, and friends. He was a member of the Echo United Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, William Adkins and his grandparents, Maude Crockett and Tom and Elsie Hill. Survivors include his soul mate of thirty-four years, Donnetta Maynard Hill; two daughters, Alexandria Hall and husband Devan of Lavalette, W.Va., Jessica Gilkerson and husband Justin of Lavalette, W.Va.; two sisters, Kim Adkins of Huntington, W.Va., Tina Keller and husband J.D. of Huntington, W.Va.; a brother, Greg Hill of Prichard, W.Va.; five adored grandchildren, Braddox, Ella, Brynlee, Harper and Jaycee; his special in-laws, Norman and Shirley Maynard which he sometimes lovingly referred to as his outlaws; and brother-in-law Dwayne Maynard and wife Diana; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center and a special thanks to Penny "my angel" Smith. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mystery Hole celebrates 50 years of mystifying visitors
- McDonald's off 29th Street exit in Huntington being rebuilt
- Apple Grove businesses already benefiting from Nucor construction
- Two indicted in fatal shooting of D.P. Dough employee
- Marshall officials pleased with improvements in recruitment, enrollment and retention
- Former Herd OL Faucheux's career takes another turn in shift to coaching
- Jones, Shockey lead Knights past GW 49-21
- Dogs invade Dreamland Pool
- Six Junior Captains selected for Marshall football
- Justice gives arts grants to 9 organizations
Collections
- Photos: Students return to classes at Marshall University
- Photos: 2023 Dreamland Pool Dog Swim
- Photos: Ashland tops Raceland in season opener
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland faces off with George Washington
- Photos: Marshall conducts freshman convocation
- Photos: High school football, Ironton defeats Wheelersburg 17-14
- Photos: Power Wheels Derby at Ritter Park
- Photos: Ceremonial Bill Signing allocating $45 million to Marshall
- Photos: Cabell County Public Library presents Princess Tea Party
- Photos: Zoology Zone Science Center's sneak peek weekend