CHRISTOPHER PAUL ADKINS, 44, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022. Born August 2, 1977, in Huntington, W.Va., he was preceded in death by his father, James Paul Adkins. Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Lisa and David Johnson; one sister, Jaime Adkins; and one brother, Patrick Johnson. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
