CINDA MAE PRICE, 49, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. She was born January 13, 1973 in Huntington, a daughter of the late Melvin Christman and Mary Ellen Ramey Thornhill. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Anna and Brandon L. Conrad of Ona, W.Va.; sons Larry and Robert Fortner of Huntington, W.Va.; sisters Bessie Short and Janie Henderson, both of Lesage, W.Va.; brother James Christman of Barboursville, W.Va.; grandchildren Brandon M. Conrad, Gavin Conrad and Kaidyn Conrad; several nieces and nephews. Family would like to especially thank the staff of cardiovascular ICU at St. Mary's Medical Center and also a big thank you to Tracy Trippett and Skylar Conrad. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com allace.

