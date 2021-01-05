CINDA MARIE VIA, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born March 13, 1947, in Lincoln County, W.Va., to the late Jewell and Garnet McComas. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Brandy Via, and brother, Tom McComas. She is survived by one daughter, Cassie (Chris) Clatworthy; two grandchildren, Michael Kimball and Samuel Adams; one great-granddaughter; and three siblings Jessie Hayes, Callie (Bob) Boley and Rodney McComas. She was a member of 6th Avenue Church of Christ and Ladies Auxiliary American Legion in Barboursville, W.Va., Post #177. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 6th Avenue Church of Christ. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

