CINDY KAY DENT, 60, of Fort Gay, mother of Jonna Dent, died April 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a former member of the Fort Gay Volunteer Fire Department. There will be no services in accordance with her wishes. www.regerfh.com.

