Cindy Kay Jolliff

CINDY KAY JOLLIFF, 69, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 11, 2023. She was born November 12, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va. A Celebration of Cindy's life will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Low Country Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. To view the full obituary and to make online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com.

