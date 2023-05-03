CLAIRE MAC S. McCLURE, 92 of Huntington, widower of Lola Jean Wilfong McClure, died April 30 in Kissimmee, Fla. He retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers. Funeral service will be conducted at noon May 6 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 5 at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Little Victories Animal Rescue, Ona. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you