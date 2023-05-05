CLAIRE SUTHERLAND McCLURE, 92, a native of Huntington, W.Va., passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. Born on February 20, 1931, Claire was the youngest son of Wesley Otto McClure and Edna May Weaver McClure of Huntington, W.Va. His mother was a native of Staunton, Va.; however, she embarked on a career as a Registered Nurse and started her training at the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway Hospital in Clifton Forge, Va. It soon became necessary to transfer to another location to complete her training. She chose to complete her training at Huntington's C&O Railway Hospital; she was a member of the first graduating class in 1917.
Claire was a 1948 honors graduate of the former Huntington East High School. After a couple of years clerking at several local drugstores, he entered military service during the Korean Conflict. Being a member of the US Naval Reserve in Huntington, he was called to active duty. He spent his boot camp training at Bainbridge, Md., and he was subsequently assigned to sea duty aboard the heavy cruiser, USS Quincy, CA-71, which was his home for the next couple of years. It was reported that the Quincy circled the globe during this period, starting at a point in the Mediterranean Sea, going through the Panama Canal, and ending up at a point off the coast of Korea. Claire began his service as a Seaman Apprentice and rose to Personnelman Second Class.
Upon leaving the military service in 1954, Claire enrolled in Marshall College (now University); he graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and went to work at the US Army Corps of Engineers in Huntington as a graduate accountant. He rose through the ranks to become Chief, Cost Accounting Section; Assistant Chief, Finance and Accounting Branch; and finally, Chief, Management Analysis Branch, all within the Comptroller or Resource Management Office. He retired from the Corps after nearly 32 years of service.
Perhaps his most rewarding activity during retirement was serving as a volunteer in the Cabell County School system (math) for 17 years, all under the tutelage of Mrs. Debbie Abel. They served together at the former Beverly Hills Middle School, the former Miller Elementary School, and finally at Meadows Elementary School. For these services, Mr. McClure was recognized as The Herald-Dispatch Home Town Hero in November 1999, and a few years later, he was presented with The Herald-Dispatch Zack Binkley Volunteer Award for 2004.
Claire was a charter member of the Huntington Calligrapher's Guild and served as its president on several occasions. He was also a board member of the former Arts Resources for the Tri-State (ARTS) for several years, serving as ticket vendor, props master, stage manager, or any other role needed. Claire sang tenor with many of his friends with the Musical Arts Guild when they presented Spring and Fall Concerts. He was also an active member of the Corps of Engineers' Huntington District Retiree Association (COEHDRA) and served as both vice-president and president several times.
Claire was a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church for 65 years; he served in various positions of leadership and sang in the Chancel Choir as well. During the recent past, he has been a member of Huntington's First United Methodist Church and sang in the sanctuary choir.
He is predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Lola Jean Wilfong McClure; his two older brothers: Wesley David McClure (Mary Elizabeth) of Huntington and William Jonathan McClure (Virginia) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his niece, Debbie Adkins McClure, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Nelson Wilfong.
He is survived by his beloved daughter and best friend, Lisa Lynn McClure-Donnelly, and his son-in-law, Tom Donnelly, of Kissimmee, Fla., (and their multiple fur babies); other survivors include a sister-in-law, Janice Wilfong of Huntington, and multiple nieces and nephews. The nieces and grand-nieces include Barbara Elizabeth McClure Brindle (Tom) of Milton, Fla.; Amanda McClure Owens (Tom) and Carrie McClure Parker (Victor) of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; Angela Kay McClure Gentry of Franklin, Tenn.; Deborah Ann McClure of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and Taylor McClure Nixon (Nick) of South Point, Ohio. The nephews and grand-nephews include David Martin "Butch" McClure, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; Mark Alan McClure, Huntington, W.Va.; Dale Edmund McClure, Jacksonville, Fla.; Michael Joseph McClure (Jeanette), Cannonsburg, Ky.; William Lee McClure, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Wesley William Payne (Trish), Pensacola, Fla.; Turner McClure, Ohio; John Kent Wilfong, Huntington, W.Va.; and Ryan Wilfong, N.C.
Special friends include Mrs. Debbie Abel of Morgantown, W.Va.; Mark Alan McClure of Huntington, W.Va.; Jim McVey and Beth McVey of Huntington, W.Va.; and Josette Gibson of Ashland, Ky.
Viewing will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, with Dr. Mark Conner presiding and music provided by Mrs. Sandra Folsom. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va.
Claire loved dogs and cats; to honor his love of fur babies, in lieu of flowers, donations in Claire McClure's memory may be sent to Little Victories Animal Rescue in Ona, W.Va., www.littlevictories.org or 304-743-5802. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
