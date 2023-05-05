CLAIRE SUTHERLAND McCLURE, 92, a native of Huntington, W.Va., passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. Born on February 20, 1931, Claire was the youngest son of Wesley Otto McClure and Edna May Weaver McClure of Huntington, W.Va. His mother was a native of Staunton, Va.; however, she embarked on a career as a Registered Nurse and started her training at the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway Hospital in Clifton Forge, Va. It soon became necessary to transfer to another location to complete her training. She chose to complete her training at Huntington's C&O Railway Hospital; she was a member of the first graduating class in 1917.

Claire was a 1948 honors graduate of the former Huntington East High School. After a couple of years clerking at several local drugstores, he entered military service during the Korean Conflict. Being a member of the US Naval Reserve in Huntington, he was called to active duty. He spent his boot camp training at Bainbridge, Md., and he was subsequently assigned to sea duty aboard the heavy cruiser, USS Quincy, CA-71, which was his home for the next couple of years. It was reported that the Quincy circled the globe during this period, starting at a point in the Mediterranean Sea, going through the Panama Canal, and ending up at a point off the coast of Korea. Claire began his service as a Seaman Apprentice and rose to Personnelman Second Class.

